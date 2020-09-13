Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $11.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $182.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.82.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 12.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,901,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,750. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average is $159.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $219.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

