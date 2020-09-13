Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will post $7.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.41 billion. Deere & Company posted sales of $8.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year sales of $29.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.71 billion to $30.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $32.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.30 billion to $32.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.82.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $215.96. 1,901,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

