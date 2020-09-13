Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $894.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Delek US has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $40.90.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Delek US in the first quarter worth approximately $3,324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 4,795.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 22,397 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Delek US by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Delek US by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Delek US by 13.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.