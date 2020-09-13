Deutsche Bank Boosts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $145.00

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.08.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $133.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.51. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 254,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 385.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit