Deutsche Bank Boosts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $145.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.08.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $133.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.51. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after buying an additional 290,210 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 254,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 385.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 118,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 74,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

