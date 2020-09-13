Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.41 ($7.54).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €7.81 ($9.19) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.38. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.75).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Read More: Bond

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit