Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €7.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.41 ($7.54).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €7.81 ($9.19) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.38. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.75).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

