Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Diamondback Energy from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 81.81%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 17,071 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 25.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,249 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 793,614 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $33,189,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 297,172 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

