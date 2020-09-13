DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $68,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,595,000 after buying an additional 3,268,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,583 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,532,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,593,000 after acquiring an additional 651,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,917,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,699 shares during the last quarter.

DLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. TD Securities initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.35.

Shares of DLR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,121. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.82. The company has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.65, for a total value of $158,516.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $4,050,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,636 shares of company stock valued at $17,734,825 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

