Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOCU. DA Davidson upped their target price on Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docusign from $187.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.69.

Shares of DOCU opened at $197.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.74. Docusign has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. Docusign’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Docusign will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,041 shares of company stock worth $31,723,075 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 222.2% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

