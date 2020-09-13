Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by 71.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $394.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $397.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $370.71. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $424.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.10.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,952,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,395,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,098 shares of company stock worth $9,394,287. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.