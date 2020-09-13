Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:LEO)

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:LEO opened at $8.36 on Friday. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

