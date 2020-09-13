DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DS Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DS Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

DITHF opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

