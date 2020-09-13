DTF Tax Free Income Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

DTF Tax Free Income has decreased its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

DTF opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. DTF Tax Free Income has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

