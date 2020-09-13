DubaiCoin Achieves Market Cap of $225,335.42 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $225,335.42 and $161.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00028369 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00025023 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00013461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00010997 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

