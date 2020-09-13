EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Main First Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. EASYJET PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

