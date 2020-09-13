EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Main First Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. EASYJET PLC/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. EASYJET PLC/S has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

