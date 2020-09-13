Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echostar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Echostar has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $27.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21. Echostar has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.65 million. Echostar had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Echostar by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echostar in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Echostar by 1,190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Echostar during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

