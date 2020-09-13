ELEKTA AB/ADR’s (EKTAY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ELEKTA AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of EKTAY opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. ELEKTA AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. This is an increase from ELEKTA AB/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th.

ELEKTA AB/ADR Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

