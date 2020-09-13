Eminence Capital LP Has $138.93 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Eminence Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,876,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,713,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up 1.4% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eminence Capital LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $138,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,874,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,298,000 after purchasing an additional 492,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,227,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,646 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

MS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,968,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,339,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

