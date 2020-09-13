Eminence Capital LP Reduces Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Eminence Capital LP lowered its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 201,362 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.14% of Cigna worth $97,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Cigna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.70.

NYSE CI traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $169.36. 1,499,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average of $183.32. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric J. Foss bought 5,460 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,761.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.