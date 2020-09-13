Eminence Capital LP Sells 3,127,541 Shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Eminence Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,127,541 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up about 4.1% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Eminence Capital LP owned about 7.01% of Berry Global Group worth $411,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 156.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $1,045,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 63.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.09. 917,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,440. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $54.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $758,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 52,916 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $2,868,047.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,487 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.