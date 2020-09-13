Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Encana Corp. (TSE:OVV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of Encana stock opened at C$11.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.23. Encana has a 52-week low of C$2.95 and a 52-week high of C$24.28.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.56) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on Encana and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Encana in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.13.

About Encana

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets in Anadarko basin, located in west-central Oklahoma; the Permian basin located in the prolific, Midland Basin in Texas; and the Montney basin located in western Canada.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.