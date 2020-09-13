Enterprise Financial Services Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 51.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.
EFSC stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $762.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81.
In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile
Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
