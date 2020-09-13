Enterprise Financial Services Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by 51.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Enterprise Financial Services has a payout ratio of 24.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

EFSC stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $762.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $146,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,378. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

