Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Entravision Communication has increased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Entravision Communication has a payout ratio of -34.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Entravision Communication to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Shares of Entravision Communication stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.53. Entravision Communication has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.42.

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 million. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entravision Communication will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

