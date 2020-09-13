Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

TSE EQB opened at C$76.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$78.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$44.57 and a 52 week high of C$121.87.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$131.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 13.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.05, for a total value of C$82,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,466,776.60. Also, Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total transaction of C$202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at C$1,252,989. Insiders have sold a total of 6,486 shares of company stock worth $538,284 over the last ninety days.

EQB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

