Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $235.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $255.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.31.

Shares of ESS opened at $213.21 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average of $237.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,450,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,795,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,248,000 after purchasing an additional 337,214 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $54,248,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 122.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 288,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,453,000 after acquiring an additional 158,670 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,290,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,483,000 after acquiring an additional 130,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

