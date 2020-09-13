Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $217.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $260.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut Essex Property Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.31.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $213.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($2.01). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 41.70% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

