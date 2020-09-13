Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.28. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $12.89.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eyegate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

