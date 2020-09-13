Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 7.40%.

Shares of FARM opened at $5.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Farmer Bros has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $17.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmer Bros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

