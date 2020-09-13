FBN Securities Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $300.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by FBN Securities from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $243.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of -145.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.08. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.24, for a total transaction of $518,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $284,314.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,750 shares of company stock valued at $53,208,941. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $28,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 847.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

