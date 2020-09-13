Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on September 30th

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE AGM.A opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $27.72.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.27 million during the quarter.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

