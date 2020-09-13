FFI Holdings Ltd (ASX:FFI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

FFI Holdings Ltd (ASX:FFI) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from FFI’s previous final dividend of $0.12.

FFI Company Profile

FFI Holdings Limited, a food processing company, engages in the processing, manufacture, packaging, and distribution of food products in Australia. The company operates through Bakery, Smallgoods, and Investment Property segments. It offers bakers' jams and fruit fillings for use in bakery products, including donuts, tarts, sponge cakes, and various post bake applications; fruit mince for use in tarts and slices; patisserie fillings, spreads, and glazes; fresh diced Apple; chocolate and confectionery products; cake icings, toppings, and decoration items; ice creams and desserts; and bacon and other processed meat products.

