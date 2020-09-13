First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

First Capital has increased its dividend by 13.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of FCAP opened at $58.70 on Friday. First Capital has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $81.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.16 million, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

