First National Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) announced a dividend on Friday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Shares of FXNC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. First National has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $69.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

