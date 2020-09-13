First National Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) announced a dividend on Friday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th.

Shares of FXNC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. First National has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $69.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

Featured Article: Overbought

Dividend History for First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit