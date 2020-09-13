First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the August 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 1,386.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $35.24. The stock had a trading volume of 52,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,022. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $39.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.