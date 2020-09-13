First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Down 53.7% in August

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the August 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
FFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,967. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%.
About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
