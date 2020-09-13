Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Barclays lifted their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.64.

FIVN stock opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.86 and a beta of 0.61. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.98.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.04 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,894,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total value of $1,296,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,631,204.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,639 shares of company stock valued at $18,037,953 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Five9 by 30,200.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

