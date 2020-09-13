Flagstar Bancorp’s (FBC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their buy rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.40.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC stock opened at $31.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,229 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 37,833 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,449 shares in the last quarter.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.