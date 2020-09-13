FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FormFactor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised shares of FormFactor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.60.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.25. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $64,087.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,010 shares of company stock worth $2,034,319. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in FormFactor during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

