Front Row Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 125.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 305,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 46,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 47,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.57. The company had a trading volume of 260,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,365. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $40.88.

