Front Row Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Front Row Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,358. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. TheStreet cut Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

