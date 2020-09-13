Fusion (FSN) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $20.53 million and $1.40 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00004273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and Liquid. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,101,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,531,661 tokens. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

