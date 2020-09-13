GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GLPG. Bank of America reduced their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $221.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.23.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $193.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

