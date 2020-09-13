Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Gamco Investors has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Gamco Investors alerts:

NYSE:GBL opened at $12.63 on Friday. Gamco Investors has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 112.14%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gamco Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Gamco Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamco Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.