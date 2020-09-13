Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) Shares Sold by Kingstown Capital Management L.P.

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Garrett Motion comprises 2.6% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. owned 1.32% of Garrett Motion worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 997,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 26.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 280,778 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.9% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 15.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 825,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 108,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garrett Motion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Garrett Motion from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE GTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,606. Garrett Motion Inc has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $238.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.72. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

