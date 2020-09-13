General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $37.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $1.22. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,171,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,660,838,000 after buying an additional 1,123,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after buying an additional 6,189,518 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after buying an additional 3,557,442 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in General Motors by 159.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,188,000 after buying an additional 23,689,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $377,147,000 after purchasing an additional 259,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.