Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.04.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.23. 14,675,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,867,644. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.35. The company has a market capitalization of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

