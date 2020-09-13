Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.40 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.70. 8,382,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,066,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

