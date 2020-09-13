Global Water Resources Inc (GWRS) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Global Water Resources has increased its dividend by 66.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 263.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 263.6%.

Shares of GWRS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 12,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1,111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.41. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. Equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

