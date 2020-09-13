Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Increased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $118,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.92. 2,375,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,946. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.52.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.