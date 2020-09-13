Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GWO. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.35.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

TSE GWO opened at C$26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 20.48. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$18.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.51.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$19.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.0353569 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.