Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GBX. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Greenbrier Companies from a negative rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. Greenbrier Companies has a 52-week low of $12.89 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.91. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $762.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,110.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,116 shares of company stock valued at $692,825. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 116,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

